Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 566,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.21.
Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11.
About Lions Gate Entertainment
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lions Gate Entertainment
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.