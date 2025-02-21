Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,055,000 after purchasing an additional 894,531 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $143,624,000 after acquiring an additional 305,302 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,405,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $79,503,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $365.82 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $480.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $389.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.14.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

