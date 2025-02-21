MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Capmk upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $189,969.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,855.48. This trade represents a 17.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $809,436.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,309.91. This represents a 32.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,473 shares of company stock valued at $82,292,578 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $124.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.36 and a one year high of $152.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.26.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

