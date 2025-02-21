Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $230.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.92 and a 200-day moving average of $222.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.17 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The company has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

