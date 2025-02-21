Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Masco by 956.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 989,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,070,000 after purchasing an additional 895,950 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Masco by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,997,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,063,000 after buying an additional 520,555 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Masco by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 708,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,440,000 after buying an additional 338,925 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,881,000 after buying an additional 299,520 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Masco by 49.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 883,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,192,000 after buying an additional 291,658 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.32.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

