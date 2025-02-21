MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Position Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $132.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.18 and a beta of 1.73. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $166.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.49.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,159,310. This trade represents a 6.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080,300. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

