Mathes Company Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 19,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 24,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 2,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $186.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $131.55 and a one year high of $208.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $3,281,671.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,521.61. This trade represents a 29.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,609 shares of company stock valued at $21,809,990. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

