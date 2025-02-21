McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,227,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 140,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 58,511 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 139,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $1,104,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $65.72 and a 12 month high of $85.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This trade represents a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Barclays reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MKC

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.