Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 585,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,924 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Insider Activity at Medical Properties Trust

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $43,304.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,916.36. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

