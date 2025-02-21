Monument Capital Management Buys Shares of 849 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the third quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 1.7 %

TSLA stock opened at $354.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.73, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.