Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Up 7% – Still a Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.83. 372,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,288,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
