New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.69 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $194,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter F. Sr Lyle, Sr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $172,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,372.96. This trade represents a 60.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.94. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 45.63%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -78.48%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

