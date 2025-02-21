New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,718 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Nextracker by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nextracker news, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $272,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,425. The trade was a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $489,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,392.30. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,520. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nextracker Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NXT stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.14. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 20.12%. Research analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nextracker

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.