New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 30,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 218,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 76,597 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 207,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,728,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.37.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIG. Bank of America lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.20.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

