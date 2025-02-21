NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 288 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $2,629,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 185,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,767,000 after acquiring an additional 108,399 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.89. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

