Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 45.6% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $140.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.82 and its 200-day moving average is $139.99. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.13.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

