Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,199,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 990,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,942,000 after buying an additional 50,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $2,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,477,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $114,577,992.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 257,758,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,348,477.50. This trade represents a 0.97 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,854,394 shares of company stock valued at $315,101,532. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

