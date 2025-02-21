Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stake Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.2 %

OMC opened at $83.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.