Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Time to Sell?

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 259,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 848,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $67.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oncology Institute

In other news, Director Brad Hively purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 616,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,848.01. This represents a 68.17 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

About Oncology Institute

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53,382 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 613.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 109,769 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 600,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 412,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.