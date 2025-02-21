Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Time to Sell?

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 259,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 848,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
Oncology Institute Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $67.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oncology Institute
In other news, Director Brad Hively purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 616,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,848.01. This represents a 68.17 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute
About Oncology Institute
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.
