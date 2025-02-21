Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:STRCW) Stock Price Down 19.2% – Time to Sell?

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Free Report) traded down 19.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. 172,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 56,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Palladyne AI Stock Down 19.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.
Palladyne AI Company Profile
Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.
