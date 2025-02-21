Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1,659.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,889 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 16,397.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5,742.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $254.00 price target (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $206.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.25. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 10,237 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $2,150,793.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,214,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,885,561.50. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 4,513 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.91, for a total transaction of $947,323.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,539.73. This represents a 81.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,999 shares of company stock worth $17,822,987. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

