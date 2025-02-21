PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,577 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $50,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in PDD by 1,374.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,145,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,106,000 after buying an additional 12,253,589 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC increased its stake in PDD by 3,693.8% during the third quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 3,907,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,600 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,059,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,376,000 after buying an additional 1,942,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,930,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,595,000 after buying an additional 1,654,764 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 100.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 800,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Dbs Bank downgraded PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PDD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PDD from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

PDD Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $124.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.01 and a 1 year high of $164.69.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

