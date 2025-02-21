Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAA. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the third quarter valued at $217,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Price Performance

PAAA opened at $51.41 on Friday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $51.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21.

About Pgim Aaa Clo Etf

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

