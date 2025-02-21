Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 19,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 24,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $3,281,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,521.61. This trade represents a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,609 shares of company stock worth $21,809,990. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $186.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.55 and a 1-year high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

