Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Shares Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.10. 575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 15,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Prime Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

Prime Mining Company Profile

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

