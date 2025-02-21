Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,055,667 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575,571 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055,667 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $44,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in American Airlines Group by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 37,840 shares of the airline’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,865.80. The trade was a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,079,004.64. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL opened at $15.86 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Melius raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

