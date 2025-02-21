Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,491 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $42,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 210.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 979 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19,851.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 208,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after acquiring an additional 207,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.2 %

DKS stock opened at $231.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.81. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.40 and a twelve month high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.45%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,746.96. This represents a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

