Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 516,139 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,139 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.68% of Vital Farms worth $44,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 87.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VITL shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vital Farms from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,728 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,684,456.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,115,595.02. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $916,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,038,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,815,209.10. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,202 shares of company stock worth $7,855,957. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Farms Price Performance

NASDAQ VITL opened at $34.77 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $48.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

