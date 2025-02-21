Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 215.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,912 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $48,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $2,382,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,149 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,225.50. This represents a 11.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE LPX opened at $100.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $66.77 and a 12 month high of $122.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average is $106.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

