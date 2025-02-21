Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 45,685 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,403,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $45,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,180,000 after acquiring an additional 46,880 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,407,000 after acquiring an additional 24,439 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,181,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,516,000 after acquiring an additional 36,905 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Select Medical

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,530.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,602.20. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $674,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,980. The trade was a 59.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.