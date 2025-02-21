Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,243,954 Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,243,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,395,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $46,003,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $36,672,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $23,478,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $11,122,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $8,676,000.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CON shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

Shares of CON opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $24.81.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

(Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.