Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 706,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,874 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $51,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $76.27 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s payout ratio is -76.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.94.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.



