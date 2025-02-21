Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,241,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $47,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 58.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,368,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206,695 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,692,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,710,000 after buying an additional 2,719,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,150,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,791,000 after buying an additional 739,667 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Avantor by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,174,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,740,000 after buying an additional 5,354,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 5,357,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,940,000 after purchasing an additional 229,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

