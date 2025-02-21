Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 412,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $48,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 376.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $111.08 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.44 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 537,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,780,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,465,780.56. This trade represents a 12.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.69.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

