Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,931 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of American Electric Power worth $56,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $104.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.16 and a 52-week high of $105.18.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

