Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,337,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 81,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $49,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in LKQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,977,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $478,150,000 after acquiring an additional 33,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,051,000 after buying an additional 134,176 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,609,000 after buying an additional 833,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,542,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,330,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,020,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,346,000 after buying an additional 411,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of LKQ opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $180,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,352,356.68. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $781,500. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

