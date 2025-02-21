Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,470,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.44% of JFrog worth $43,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 894,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of JFrog by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 772,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,508,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,817,000 after purchasing an additional 159,483 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,417,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its position in shares of JFrog by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 24,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,314,409.94. This trade represents a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $625,555.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,937,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,072,536.60. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,280 shares of company stock worth $14,223,764 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.22 and a beta of 0.97. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.