Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,822,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $49,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. Research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

