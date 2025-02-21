Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.53 Billion Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,784,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 134,208 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Tesla worth $1,528,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.4% in the third quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.4% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,716. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $354.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.73, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $402.14 and its 200 day moving average is $311.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

