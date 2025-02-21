Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $47.44 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,408 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Baker Hughes worth $47,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,920,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,775,000 after buying an additional 2,811,940 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,155,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,296,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,486,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,326,000 after purchasing an additional 860,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 436.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,004,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,318,000 after purchasing an additional 817,227 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.