Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $48.15 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $48,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley downgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Fox Advisors began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.63.

Fabrinet Trading Down 3.6 %

Fabrinet stock opened at $230.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.93. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $159.69 and a 12 month high of $281.79.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

