Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $48.52 Million Position in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,529,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,036 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Principal Active High Yield ETF worth $48,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000.

Shares of YLD stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $19.71.

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

