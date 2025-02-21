Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $50.95 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,173 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $50,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 3.3 %

WAL stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.56. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $53.75 and a 1-year high of $98.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 21.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WAL

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.