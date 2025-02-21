Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $55.93 Million Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,411 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $55,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the third quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the third quarter worth $74,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 20.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 230.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 20.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $94.71.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

