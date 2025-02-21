Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $56.92 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,626 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dell Technologies worth $56,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 536.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 276,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 233,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.49 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.40.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $12,997,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,386,032.16. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 937,407 shares of company stock worth $114,418,186 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Melius Research lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.65.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

