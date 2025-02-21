Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $56.92 Million Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 337,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $56,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 119.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 1.9 %

STRL opened at $124.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $206.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on STRL. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total value of $351,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

