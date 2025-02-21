Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $57.84 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,285 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 25,610 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $57,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 387.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,294,340 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $550,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $718,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,736 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 337.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 939,924 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after acquiring an additional 724,951 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24,533.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after acquiring an additional 512,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,172.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $115,396,000 after purchasing an additional 511,553 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI stock opened at $245.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.98. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $198.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

