Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 268.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 310,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.53% of Agilysys worth $56,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 47.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,058,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,383,000 after buying an additional 340,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Agilysys by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,124,000 after buying an additional 43,760 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 675,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,597,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,614,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 1,197.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,105,000 after buying an additional 466,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total transaction of $725,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,533,787.68. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $250,598.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,082.09. The trade was a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,599 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,222. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AGYS opened at $80.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 101.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.76.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGYS. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Agilysys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

