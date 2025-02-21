Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,840 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $47,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,676 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.99 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.62 and a 200 day moving average of $146.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $327,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,256.62. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,021.20. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,285. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.