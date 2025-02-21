Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,691,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,692 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.98% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $45,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 35.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,863 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $101,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $5,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.52 and a beta of 1.12. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $24.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 20,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $340,198.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 32,957 shares in the company, valued at $550,711.47. This represents a 38.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. StockNews.com lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

